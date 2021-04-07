La Quinta issues letter of default to SilverRock Resort developer

The City of La Quinta made the decision to send a letter of default to the developer of the SilverRock Resort project.

“After lengthy discussions with legal counsel the Mayor and City Council unanimously voted to issue the notice of default, per the terms of the agreement,” reads the City’s statement released Tuesday, “The project consists of the Montage and Pendry Resort and Lifestyle Residences at the SilverRock property and was scheduled to be completed in late 2020.”

The project is aimed at creating two hotels, single family homes, condominiums and bungalows in the heart of La Quinta. It is also supposed to feature a redesigned golf course.

The City has acknowledged the default status of the project and would like to make the community aware of next steps:

City staff will continue working with the developer to outline steps to cure the default

A study session will be held at the next City Council meeting on April 20 to provide details regarding schedule, progress and plan forward

“The Mayor, City Council, City Manager and City staff will continue to support and assist the developer in moving forward on this project, as well as continue to keep the community updated on next steps and milestones as they become available.” read the statement.

In October 2020 Mayor Linda Evans said the SilverRock development project was something she wanted to focus on if she was re-elected because when they’re done they will transform the city.

She says the pandemic has delayed the SilverRock construction but they’ve took that time to adjust some aspects that will improve it.

