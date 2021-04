NBCares Silver Linings Olive Crest Wraparound Program

Although 2020 was a challenging year, Olive Crest has been able to help a number of families in the Coachella Valley.

In this segment of NBCares Silver Linings Tracy Fitzsimmons and Annabel Godoy share how the local Olive Crest chapter has been assisting those in need with the wraparound program.

If you know a child or family in need of assistance call the Safe Families program at 805-50CHILD(805-502-4453).

For more information on the Coachella Valley chapter of Olive Crest visit olivecrest.org.