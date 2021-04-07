139 New Coronavirus Cases, 25 New Deaths Wednesday in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials are reporting 139 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 25 additional deaths Wednesday bringing the countywide totals to 295,770 cases and 4,442 deaths.

There are 30 new COVID19 cases and new deaths in the Coachella Valley.

This is the update for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:

Desert Hot Springs: 4,167 (+3) cases, 71 (+1) deaths

Cathedral City: 7,046 (+2) cases, 107 deaths

Palm Springs: 3,699 (+2) cases, 125 deaths

Rancho Mirage: 1,088 (+2) cases, 49 (+3) deaths

Palm Desert: 3,902 (+1) cases, 117 deaths

Indian Wells: 191 cases, 6 deaths

La Quinta: 3,380 (+1) cases, 61 deaths

Indio: 12,196 (+7) cases, 220 deaths

Coachella: 7,873 (+11) cases, 93 (+1) deaths

Thousand Palms: 1,038 cases, 9 deaths

Bermuda Dunes: 643 cases, 10 deaths

Thermal: 469 cases, 8 deaths

Mecca: 1,133 (+1) cases, 19 deaths

North Shore: 357 cases, 1 death

Oasis: 878 cases, 9 deaths

Cabazon: 314 cases, 7 death

Anza: 148 cases, 1 death

There are 2,207 active cases of coronavirus. This number is derived from the total number of confirmed cases and the subtraction of the total number of recoveries and deaths.

According to the county, there are 12,432 probable cases based on antigen tests.

At this time age group, 18 – 39 continues to have the highest number of confirmed cases in the county with 116,183 cases.

According to the Riverside University Health System, 106 patients infected with coronavirus were hospitalized countywide as of Wednesday. That number includes 20 patients in intensive care units.

ICU availability countywide is at 32.1% up from 32.7% last week in the 11-county Southern California region.

The 25 newly reported fatalities bring the county’s coronavirus death toll to 4,442.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 289,121.

The doubling time — or the number of days in which documented virus cases increase 100% — is 105 days. A doubling rate of seven days is reason for alarm, while expanding doubling times point to moderation, or gradual success in virus containment, according to health officials.

The county’s coronavirus positivity rate rose 3.5% Tuesday, up from 2.3% last week.

Recently, residents 16 to 64 years old with underlying medical conditions, as well as most people with disabilities, became eligible for vaccinations.

The portal to make an appointment for vaccination can be accessed via www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine. Anyone who needs assistance may also call the county’s 211 help-line.

Assuming continued availability of vaccines and no spikes in COVID-19 hospitalizations — particularly among people who have been vaccinated — the state on June 15 will do away with its Blueprint for a Safer Economy, the four- tier, color-coded system that has guided economic reopening through a series of restrictions and capacity limits.

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said the June 15 date was chosen for being two months after COVID-19 vaccines are made available to all Californians aged 16 and over. And the decision to lift all the blueprint requirements comes in response to rising vaccination numbers and continued decreases in all key pandemic-tracking metrics, such as case numbers, positivity rates and hospitalizations.

Information on tier requirements can be found at https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy.

Gov. Gavin Newsom echoed that sentiment, saying residents cannot get careless in the coming weeks about taking precautions — particularly in the face of increasing COVID variants that can be more infectious and could potentially be more resistant to vaccines.

“This is really a race, these vaccines, against the variants, against the mutations,” Newsom said. “And that’s why, again, … it is incumbent upon all of us not to announce `mission accomplished,’ not to put down our guard, but to continue that vigilance that got us where we are today — the lowest case rates, positivity rates. … We are seeing the bright light at the end of the tunnel, and on June 15, all things being equal — continue that good work — we’ll have moved beyond the blueprint and we’ll be opening up this economy and business as usual.”

The governor said that when the blueprint is scrapped, he expects schools, community colleges and universities across the state to return to in- person instruction. Although he stopped short of saying they would be required to do so.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

Article updated: 4/07/2020