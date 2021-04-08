2022 dates announced for Palm Springs International Film Festival

The Palm Springs International Film Festival Society announced Thursday the dates for the 33rd annual event.

The popular film festival will return, in-person, Thursday, January 6 though January 17.

The Film Awards Gala will take place on January 6, with film screenings beginning Friday, January 7.

The 2021 Festival and Film Awards Gala did not occur in-person, with Film Award honoree selections announced virtually and the Film Society sharing the best in cinema through virtual member and community programs.

Palm Springs ShortFest is still scheduled for June 22 through 28, 2021, with details to be shared at a later time.

Film Award Gala seats and tables along with Festival passes will go on sale August 1.

For Additional Information click here.