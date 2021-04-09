Movie Review: “Moffie,” “Thunder Force”

“Moffie” from IFC Films explores being gay during apartheid in South Africa. From writer/director Oliver Hermanus, Kai Luke Brummer stars as Nicholas, a closeted man forced to enter the military for compulsory service. “Moffie” is now out in select theaters and on-demand.

And on Netflix, the new superhero comedy starring Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer from writer/director Ben Falcone.

See which one is worth your time and money.

To see my complete “Moffie” interviews, click here. For “Thunder Force,” click here.