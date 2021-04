Plans moving forward for Forever Marilyn statue in Palm Springs

A judge cleared the way Friday for Palm Springs Resorts, a local hotel association, to move forward with the installation of “Forever Marilyn.”

Construction will continue on the 26-foot tall statue on Museum Way.

The statue has been a controversy for months now with residents not happy with the location. Others can’t await the arrival.

Forever Marilyn is planned to debut on April 25th.