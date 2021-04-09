VIEWER VIDEO: Moments leading up to deputy-involved shooting that halted traffic on I-10

We’re getting our first look at the moments leading up to the deputy-involved shooting that shut-down the I-10 freeway for several hours Friday.

Riverside County Sheriff’s Department says a man charged the deputy with a tire iron on Interstate 10 near Whitewater. The deputy was responding to reports of a man smashing cars with rocks on the freeway. The deputy says, when he arrived, the man was smashing car windows with a tire iron.

The deputy ordered the man to get out of the road, you can see the man then jumping the guard rail, advancing towards the deputy with the tire iron in hand. That’s when the deputy fired.

The man died at the scene. The whole incident occurred about 8:45 a.m. near Whitewater Canyon Road. The identity of the deceased man and the identity of the deputy have not been released.

The investigation forced the closure of the entire westbound side of Interstate 10 east of Whitewater Canyon Road. Westbound vehicles were being diverted off I-10 at the Whitewater Canyon Road off-ramp, where they were being allowed to return the interstate, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident is still under investigation, and NBC Palm Springs will update you on details as soon as they’re released.

