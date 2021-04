Pre-K through 2nd grade in Palm Springs returns to classrooms Monday

Pre-K through 2nd grade students in the Palm Springs Unified School District will return for in-person learning Monday.

In-person instruction will only be two days per week through the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year.

On each consecutive Monday an additional grade will return.

On the 19th third graders through fifth will return. Middle school will be back later this month. High School will be back in May.