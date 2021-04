Indian Canyon Dr. and Gene Autry Trail closed due to poor visibility

Indian Canyon Drive and Gene Autry Trail in Palm Springs are closed Tuesday evening due to low visibility.

City officials adviser motorists to use State Route 111 to Interstate 10 or Vista Chino to Date Palm as alternative routes out of the City.

The roads will be closed for an unknown amount of time.

A wind advisory is in effect until 5 a.m. Wednesday for surrounding areas.