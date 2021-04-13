NHL Hall of Famer Grant Fuhr Hosting Celebrity Golf Invite for Charity

If you know hockey you know Grant Fuhr. He’s a five-time Stanley Cup winner and member of the NHL hall of fame, and now he spends a lot of his time here in the desert playing golf.

In fact, he created the Grant Fuhr celebrity golf invitational with all proceeds going to the Betty Ford Center in Rancho Mirage because that too, is part of his story.

“One, it’s a great cause, and two, being a resident of the desert, I wanted to keep some money here in town.”

Grant Fuhr is a graduate of the Betty Ford Center himself, back in the 1980s and he knows how there is so much help needed for those who suffer from addiction, along with their families.

“I am a graduate of going through the Betty Ford center back in the late 80s. So for me going through that, in my 20’s was obviously a bit of a tough time. With the help from the teams that I played for and friends, I was lucky enough to help was there. The fact that I’ve gone through it, I’ve got a long history with it, for me, it’s about society. And I think the fact that we’re going through a pandemic, the next pandemic is going to be addiction. So addiction, alcohol abuse, the more resources we can provide, and the more we can help out with that, the better it’s going to be.”

The Grant Fuhr Celebrity Invitational has been Rescheduled!

The new #Charity Event Dates are April 16 & 17, 2021 at the #DesertDunesGolfClub Come help us raise money for the @hazldnbettyford & join a great group of Celebrities from a large list of Athletes, Musicians & Actors. pic.twitter.com/T66oZqgeyy — The Grant Fuhr Celebrity Invitational (@gf31foundation) December 6, 2020

Greg Fisher, a representative from the Betty Ford Center, is more than happy to receive help from one of the greatest hockey players of all time.

“Grant Fuhr is all about giving back and helping others I’ve never met someone so incredible as this human being and he chose the Betty Ford Center and we’re honored to have his legacy with us and his following and all of the money and the hope that he’s able to give individuals at the Betty Ford Center.”

Since becoming a resident here in the desert, Fuhr has really developed a love for golf.

“If I’m not playing hockey, I always play golf, and I love golf. So the fact that I can actually play a little bit of golf and raise some money for a worthwhile cause is a benefit that I love.”

The Grant Fuhr Celebrity Invitational is taking place on Friday and Saturday on April 16th and 17th. It is not open to the public this year due to COVID-19.

“We’re gonna have a little program pairings party on Friday night and then we’ll have some golf on Saturday and an auction afterward, and raise some money for charities. I’m going to do it every year making it bigger and better every year next year. We’re hoping that the world’s back to normal we can actually have fans out.”

Even tho our #charity Event the #GrantFuhrCelebrityInvitational has been rescheduled to April 16-17, 2021 it doesn’t mean we’re taking a break from making it even better! A huge thank you to @BoJackson for your generous donation to our charity auction! #Raiders @hazldnbettyford pic.twitter.com/QWUgeMQswD — The Grant Fuhr Celebrity Invitational (@gf31foundation) December 8, 2020

Of course, can’t forget about the celebrities who will be in attendance!

“We’ve got some good guys coming from every sport. I mean, we’ve got Wayne Gretzky coming from the hockey world. Larry Walker’s coming from the baseball world, Marcus Allen’s coming from the football world. So we’ve got a really good cast of guys.”

