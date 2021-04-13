Wind advisory declared for part of Riverside County

A wind advisory went into effect at 3 p.m. Tuesday and stretch to 5 a.m. Wednesday for the San Diego County deserts and the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning, the National Weather Service said.

West winds between 25 and 35 mph, with gusts up to 60, were in the forecast.

The strongest winds are expected during the evening.

Gusts could blow around unsecured objects, tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result, the NWS said.

Drivers were urged to use extra caution, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Residents were also urged to secure outdoor objects.