Donation Drive for hygiene products underway at elementary school in Thermal

A donation drive seeking hygiene products for families in need is underway at an eastern Coachella Valley school.

Items such as soap, shampoo and toothpaste can be dropped off through Friday at John Kelley Elementary School in Thermal, according to the Coachella Valley Unified School District.

Donations can be left outside the school’s front office from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. The donated items must be unused and unopened. The drive began Monday.

The school is located at 87-163 Center St.