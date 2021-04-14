DSUSD begins 2021-2022 school year registration

Desert Sands Unified School District has begun enrolling all students eligible to attend a DSUSD school including transitional kindergarten, kindergarten, the dual immersion program and students new to the district.

Kindergarten registration opens on April 19 and is available for children who will be five years old on or before September 1, 2021. Transitional kindergarten registration also opens on April 19 for children who will have their 5 birthday between September 2 and December 2 of that school year. Both transitional kindergarten and kindergarten in DSUSD are full day programs.

DSUSD also offers a dual immersion program of English/Spanish at two elementary schools, Ronald Reagan in Palm Desert and Andrew Jackson in Indio.

Parents can call the school their child will be attending for information on how to complete the registration process, including picking up a registration packet. Registration packets are for transitional kindergarten, kindergarten, the dual immersion program and any student attending a DSUSD school for the first time. For more information regarding student registration packets click here.

Desert Sands Unified School District serves seven communities in the central Coachella Valley: Bermuda Dunes, Indian Wells, Indio, La Quinta, Palm Desert, and parts of Coachella and Rancho Mirage.

Additional information about DSUSD including school contact information is available here.