Nevada Governor announces goal of 100% reopening by June 1st, no social distancing by May 1st

Taylor Martinez

Nevada Governor, Steve Sisolak, announced Tuesday evening the State’s goal of reopening 100% by June 1.

“After extensive conversations with state health officials, & with the goal to reopen to 100% capacity across Nevada by June 1, we will remove the Statewide required social distancing mandate as of May 1,” said Sisolak in a Tweet.

He continued by saying the statewide mask mandate will remain in place throughout the transition.

It is also important to note Nevada Gaming Control Board will continue to maintain authority over gaming licensees within the State of Nevada, including capacity limitations within properties,” read another Tweet.

Gov. Sisolak also mentioned about 40% of Nevadans 16 and older have started the vaccine process while 25% are fully vaccinated.

The State opened vaccine eligibility to those 16 and older on April 5.

The Governor also mentioned the topic of students returning to the classroom.

Sisolak ended with stating, “It’s what we do now that will allow us to return to more normal Nevada on June 1 – Nevada, we can do this. Let’s meet this goal and come back stronger, together – Thank you.”

