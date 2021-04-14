Riverside County launches COVID vaccine survey

Riverside County launched an online survey Tuesday, April 12 seeking input from residents regarding their views about the COVID vaccine.

The survey is part of an effort to better understand the public’s feelings about vaccination and the experiences they have had with coronavirus to this point.

“Knowing how residents are feeling about vaccination helps us to know how we can better assist them with any concerns they may have about the vaccine,” said Kim Saruwatari, director of Riverside University Health System – Public Health.

Online questionnaires are often used by health officials to assess communities’ health needs by analyzing trends and sentiments among residents, allowing for the distribution of resources and services.

The brief survey may be completed online in just five minutes and poses questions that gauge residents’ level of information about vaccination, and whom they consider the most trusted voices when deciding matters related to the pandemic.

“Hearing directly from our residents will inform our ongoing efforts towards community education and make vaccinations more accessible, convenient and timely,” said Board Chair Karen Spiegel, Second District Supervisor.

The survey is available in both English and Spanish and all answers are confidential.

The community survey may be accessed here and is available in both English and Spanish.

Residents wishing to learn more about COVID vaccinations in Riverside County can visit their website here or call 2-1-1. The current wait times for 2-1-1 are less than five minutes.