Wind advisory extended for parts of Riverside County

A wind advisory has been extended until 2 a.m. Thursday for large areas of Riverside County, the National Weather Service said.

The advisory applies to the mountains, the Coachella Valley and the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.

West winds between 25 and 35 mph are expected, with gusts up to 50 mph and isolated gusts up to 65 mph downwind of the San Gorgonio Pass, forecasters said.

Winds were expected to strengthen late Wednesday afternoon and peak in the evening.

Blowing sands and dust could lead to sudden restrictions in visibility, and gusts could blow around unsecured objects, tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result, the NWS said.

Drivers were urged to use extra caution, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Residents were also urged to secure outdoor objects.