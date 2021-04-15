DSUSD Elementary student tests positive for coronavirus

A student at James Madison Elementary School in Indio has tested positive for coronavirus.

Officials with Desert Sands Unified School District tell NBC Palm Springs the student is isolation and, “Due to all masks and distancing guidance in place at the site and classroom, no students or staff were deemed close contacts at the site; therefore, no quarantines were required for students or staff. According to public health guidance, the student with COVID will be isolated for 10 days and return to school upon meeting the required return to school criteria. ”

Any other information about the student will not be provided from the district due to protection of privacy guidelines.

On March 15, almost a year after the coronavirus pandemic closed schools, elementary schools in the district returned to in-person hybrid learning meaning there’s some in-class instruction and some remote learning. On March 29, middle schoolers and high schoolers in the district returned to classrooms also for a hybrid model.