Update: Power Restored to 590 Customers in Thermal

Update: Power Restored to 590 Customers in Thermal

Ceci Partridge & City News Service

An estimated 590 customers lost power for about an hour Thursday in the unincorporated community of Thermal.

The outage was reported about 12:50 p.m. in an area bounded by Avenue 56 to the north, Madison Street to the west and Tyler Street to the east, according to the Imperial Irrigation District.

Crews were able to restore power to a majority of the affected customers at 1:55 p.m.

There were 3 other customers without electricity as crews worked to complete the repairs, officials said.

A cause for the outage was not given.

If you or one of your neighbors are still without power in the affected area call 1-800-303-7756.

 

Trending Stories