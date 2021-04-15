Update: Power Restored to 590 Customers in Thermal

An estimated 590 customers lost power for about an hour Thursday in the unincorporated community of Thermal.

The outage was reported about 12:50 p.m. in an area bounded by Avenue 56 to the north, Madison Street to the west and Tyler Street to the east, according to the Imperial Irrigation District.

Power Outage: We are experiencing a power outage in the city of Thermal affecting 590 customers South of Avenue 56, West of Tyler St. and East of Madison St. Troubleshooter in route. Additional updates to follow. — IID (@IIDatWork) April 15, 2021

Crews were able to restore power to a majority of the affected customers at 1:55 p.m.

There were 3 other customers without electricity as crews worked to complete the repairs, officials said.

Thermal Power Outage Update: Power for 587 customers has been restored, 3 customers remain out until repairs are completed. If you still have no power please check your main breaker or call us at 1-800-303-7756. Thank you — IID (@IIDatWork) April 15, 2021

A cause for the outage was not given.

If you or one of your neighbors are still without power in the affected area call 1-800-303-7756.