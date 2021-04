Three People Displaced Following Desert Hot Springs House Fire

Three people were displaced Thursday when a fire tore through a home in Desert Hot Springs.

The non-injury blaze was reported at 10:52 a.m. in the 8000 block of Calle Azteca, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Multiple engine crews responded and encountered “heavy smoke” billowing from the single-story home. The extent of the damage was not immediately clear.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.

American Red Cross personnel were called to assist three displaced adults.