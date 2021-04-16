Driverless vehicle testing begins in San Jose

The California Department of Motor Vehicles issued a permit April 12 to WeRide Corp., authorizing the company to test driverless vehicles on public roads in San Jose.

While WeRide has had a permit from DMV to test autonomous vehicles with safety drivers since 2017, the new permit allows the company to test two autonomous vehicles without a driver behind the wheel on specified streets within San Jose. The vehicles are designed to operate on roads with posted speed limits not exceeding 45 miles per hour. Testing will be conducted during the day Monday through Friday, but will not occur in heavy fog or rain.

WeRide is the seventh company to receive a driverless testing permit in the state. Currently, 56 companies have an active permit to test autonomous vehicles with a safety driver.

Under state law established in 2012, the DMV is required to adopt regulations covering both the testing and public use of autonomous vehicles on California roadways. Regulations to allow testing with a safety driver behind the wheel took effect on Sept. 16, 2014. Rules to allow testing without a driver and deployment of autonomous vehicles were subsequently adopted and took effect on April 2, 2018.

Additional information on DMV autonomous vehicles is available here.