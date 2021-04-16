Indio Teen Center reopens

In response to Riverside County’s changing public health tiers and the resumption of some in-person learning for students in middle and high school, the Indio Teen Center at 81-678 Avenue 46 is now open to youth in grades 8 to 12.

The Teen Center provided free, quality programming for out-of-school time throughout the pandemic virtually, and is excited to resume those activities in person on Monday/Tuesday and Thursday/Friday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The April calendar includes tennis, giant chess, tie-dye, and creating sloth garden planters! Programming will take place outdoors.

Teens continuing on distance learning can continue to participate in virtual programming, with contactless program supply delivery on Wednesdays from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

The center will have a limited capacity of 50 teens at one time and is open for those who are attending school in person. Schools have divided students in hybrid learning into cohorts, and the Teen Center will follow that schedule. Therefore, on the days those students attend school in person, they can attend the Teen Center.

All participants must have both an ITC Registration Form and JPIA waiver completed. Both can be found online at the Teen Center’s Website or can be picked up at the Teen Center. In addition to both forms, school enrollment will be verified via current school ID and screenshot/printed copy of their StudentVUE portal that shows their name, grade and assigned cohort.

