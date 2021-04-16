Interview: Inside the Making of “Vanquish”

All writer/director George Gallo wants to do is make a Korean action flick-inspired film in “Vanquish.” The guy who wrote the fantastic “Midnight Run” and created the DNA for “Bad Boys” gathers his friends including Morgan Freeman and creates a film that is sort of like a revenge film with a film noir twist. And then Gallo shoots the movie during the pandemic!

Also in this interview is the cute and sweet Juju Journey Brener who plays Ruby Rose’s character’s daughter. She’s the one that propels the movie forward.

“Vanquish” is now out in select theaters and is available on demand beginning 4/20.

