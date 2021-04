Movie Review: Action Crime Thriller “Vanquish”

“Vanquish” is a battle of wills between a mother on a mission and an ex-cop looking for redemption. Ruby Rose is the fierce mom and Morgan Freeman is the mysterious former cop. From director George Gallo, who wrote “Midnight Run” and “Bad Boys” among others, is “Vanquish” worth your time and money?

“Vanquish” opens in select theaters and is available on demand 4/20. For more of my “Vanquish” interviews, click here.