New round of emergency CalFresh benefits scheduled to land Sunday

The state is expected to issue a new round of emergency CalFresh benefits on Sunday to 75,000 at-risk households in Riverside County.

CalFresh, also known as the Federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) helps low-income and working-class households purchase nutritious food and provides free school meals for qualified children. The program also provides recipients with access to educational and vocational programs that promote independence.

The state has issued more than $175 million in emergency CalFresh benefits to individuals and families in Riverside County since the pandemic relief began a year ago this April, generating $313 million in economic benefits to grocers, eateries and Farmer’s Markets, according to the state program’s calculator.

“These benefits alleviate the financial burden and food insecurity many individuals and families would otherwise be experiencing right now,” said Allison Gonzalez, the county’s assistant director of Self Sufficiency—Dept. of Public Social Services. “We are focused on keeping our communities healthy as the recovery begins.”

The emergency benefits are in addition to the regular monthly CalFresh benefits that households receive. They will be issued onto customers benefit cards. The allotment reflects a temporary 15% increase until September to support pandemic relief.

Members of the public are encouraged to see if they qualify for benefits by applying at GetCalFresh.org, C4Yourself.com, the C4Yourself mobile app or by calling the DPSS Customer Service Center at 1-877-410-8827.