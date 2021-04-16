Sanctuary Palm Springs merges with Oak Grove Center

Sanctuary Palm Springs has announced a merger with Oak Grove Center, becoming a program under Oak Grove Center as of April 6.

Former Board Chair of Sanctuary, Barry McCabe, said of the change: “Being part of Oak Grove Center makes Sanctuary stronger and increases our capabilities to continue our mission to prepare LGBTQ+ foster youth for a happy, successful adulthood. Without the need to dedicate so much of the funds we raise to cover administrative expenses, donations to Sanctuary Palm Springs – which will now be referred to as Oak Grove Sanctuary Palm Springs – will allow us to expand our programming beyond the current Transitional Housing Program (THP). Nothing about Sanctuary’s mission to serve LGBTQ+ transition age foster youth will change.” He added “This new partnership means that future donations to Sanctuary Palm Springs may now also be applied to expanding our programming beyond our current THP.”

Founded in 1989, Oak Grove Center is a nonprofit residential, education, and treatment center (with multiple campuses) for at-risk and special needs youth. Oak Grove Center is part of the California Alliance which advocates for the needs of foster youth, education, LGBTQ+ population and at-risk special needs population throughout California and provides support on political representation and equity issues.

Sanctuary residents will have access to Oak Grove Center’s broad range of supportive programs and services including arts and music programs, their THRIVE Independent Living Skills Program, some support for sports programming, and access to behavioral health services. These are services that Sanctuary could not provide on its own.

“We are eager to embrace Sanctuary Palm Springs and ensure the health and wellbeing of the youth Sanctuary was created to serve,” said Tammy Wilson, C.E.O. of Oak Grove Center. “Partnering with Oak Grove will allow Sanctuary to expand their programming to include the development of scattered sites with Supervised Independent Living Placements (SILP), apartments into which Sanctuary’s residents may transition once they have learned essential life skills while living in the THP single site home or who may be transitioning from another placement and are already able to function more independently. The goal is to increase services that match the needs of LGBTQ+ young adults in need of housing with the appropriate level of support.”

The majority of Sanctuary’s staff became employees of Oak Grove Center to continue their work with Sanctuary and will have improved benefits as a result. An advisory board of former Sanctuary board members will be assembled, and two members of Sanctuary’s board of directors will join Oak Grove’s governing board.

More information about Oak Grove Center, including descriptions of its programs and services, can be found here.