Farmers Market Vendors Prepare For Triple Digit Heat

Farmers’ markets across the Coachella Valley were hit hard during the pandemic, now as restrictions continue to ease and business picks up, local vendors are seeing an influx of customers just before triple-digit temperatures arrive.

“It’s thriving, there are new businesses coming from Joshua Tree and all over. and I’m filled right up to the brim,” said Jo-Lynn, La Quinta Resident

Jo-Lynn is a regular at the La Quinta Farmers Market and says she sees a big difference today compared to six months ago.

“Six months ago was sad, this was all fenced in, and there was only a limited number of people, and there was no music, and it was only the regulars here,” explained Jo-Lynn.

Flash forward to today, music is back and so are the customers along with new vendors, as they come out to beat the heat before the last old town La Quinta farmers market next Sunday.

“I think a lot of people would really love for us to stay through the summer actually but good thing we ship, so we’re staying in contact without customers,” said Catherine Rudat, Owner of Cold-pressed Juice

To keep business going Cold-pressed Juice plans on participating in other farmers’ markets in Indian Wells and Rancho Mirage, as other longtime vendors plan to do the same.

“We’ve been doing this pretty much almost six years already. It feels great to be back in business, to be honest, covid hit us all pretty hard so it was just, it feels nice to be going back to normal little by little,” said Maria Hernandez with Chavez Farms.

“I go to all the farmer’s markets, I go to the one on cook street, the one in palm desert, and also this one. this one is close to me so it’s very convenient but I love them all. I heard that this was going to be the last one which I’m really disappointed, I thought it would last a little longer because we love the farmer’s markets if they could come up with something that would be ideal,” explained Gail Kilgor, Bermuda Dunes Resident

For now, people are just excited to enjoy the outdoors while getting some fresh goods.

“You know we’re coming out of it, we’re going to get out of this and I am so excited about that,” exclaimed Jo-Lynn.