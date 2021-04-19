DSUSD to discuss increased in-classroom attendance in Tuesday’s school board meeting

The Desert Sands Unified School District is expected to discuss the possibility of increased in-classroom days Tuesday at the district’s board meeting.

Under the agenda item, the current in-person cohorts, A and B, would be combined making the total number of in-classroom increase from two days to four days. This would apply to all grades.

If this item gets approved, the new schedule could be implemented as soon as the week of May 3.

The possibility of in-person DSUSD high school graduations are also a possibility.

“Operating under the Orange Tier with the expectation of moving into the Yellow Tier, the seven DSUSD high schools are formulating plans for in-person graduations with details to be provided soon,” read a statement from the district.

The board meeting begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday and can be streamed on YouTube.