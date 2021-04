Local Student Overcomes Homelessness and COVID, Earns $40,000 Scholarship

17-year-old Omar Bahena, a Desert Hot Springs High School student, is one of 30 Southern California high school seniors to be awarded a prestigious $40,000 Edison S.T.E.M. scholarship for students who want to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and math.

He maintained his straight A G.P.A. through homelessness and being sick with COVID.

His goal is to attend UCLA and continue to give back to his community.