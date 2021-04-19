Weekly Rundown: Hemp Infused Vodka, National Cold Brew Day & more

National Cold Brew Day is on 4/20, so why not try out some different cold brews at Dutch Bros.

Ever heard of a hemp infused vodka? Humboldt Distillery has you covered, plus they give back to our golden state!

CVUSD student, Elizabeth, went viral after learning the news she was accepted to Harvard.

Do you have a favorite server in the Coachella Valley who always gives A+ service? Nominate them to be the Essential Server of the week by emailing nbcessential@entravision.com and tell us who they are, where they work and why you feel they are deserving. Toyota of the Desert and Honda of the Desert will pick one server per week to surprise them with a $1,000 tip.

Airdate: 4/18/21