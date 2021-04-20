Palm Springs invites volunteers To serve on boards, commissions

Volunteers have until May 10 to apply to serve on one of nearly a dozen boards and commissions in Palm Springs, it was announced Tuesday.

“We encourage all citizens interested in serving on a board or commission to apply now because the city is immediately looking to recruit for open positions,” City Clerk Anthony Mejia said.

Applicants who are under the age of 18 will be considered, along with those who offer unique skills, experience or knowledge, the city said. Prospective applicants must either live, work or attend school within the city.

The following boards and commissions have immediate openings:

— Administrative Appeals Board;

— Airport Commission;

— Architectural Advisory Commission;

— Historic Site Preservation Board;

— Library Board of Trustees;

— Measure J Commission;

— Parks and Recreation Commission;

— Planning Commission;

— Public Arts Commission;

— Sustainability Commission; and

— VillageFest Board.

Applications can be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office at Palm Springs City Hall, 3200 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way. The office can be reached at cityclerk@palmspringsca.gov.

For more information, visit http://www.palmspringsca.gov/volunteer.