SAG-AFTRA launches Spanish-Language website

SAG-AFTRA Tuesday announced the launch of a Spanish- language website as part of an effort to increase accessibility and engagement with its Spanish-speaking members, while also supporting organizing efforts in the Spanish-language market.

“SAG-AFTRA continues to make significant gains in our organizing efforts at Spanish-language media companies. Like our country, our union has seen a large increase in the number of people we serve who primarily speak Spanish,” said SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris. “Being able to communicate with our Spanish-speaking members is paramount so that they are fully informed on everything from benefits to organizing efforts.”

SAG-AFTRA represents about 160,000 actors, announcers, broadcast journalists, dancers, DJs, news writers, news editors, program hosts, puppeteers, recording artists, singers, stunt performers, voiceover artists and other entertainment and media professionals.

The union’s development of a Spanish-language website is part of a broader bilingual endeavor that also includes social media channels on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter and a Spanish-language podcast.

The new website — es.sagaftra.org — includes the content of its English counterpart, as well as articles and resources that are specific to the unique needs and work of the Spanish-language industry.

SAG-AFTRA’s involvement in the Spanish-language industry includes a contract with Telemundo which covers telenovela performers, longstanding contracts with Spanish-language television and radio stations and contracts for Spanish-language dubbing.

The union is engaged in ongoing negotiations with several Spanish Broadcasting System radio stations in Los Angeles and Chicago.

The SAG-AFTRA National Board on Saturday approved the formation of a National Latino Members Committee.