Indian Canyon and Gene Autry closed due to wind, sand

Taylor Martinez

Indian Canyon Drive is closed Wednesday morning between Tramview Road and Palm Springs Station Road due to silt on the road and blowing sand.

Gene Autry Trail at the wash is also closed due to high winds and low visibility.

It’s unclear at this time when either of these roads will reopen.

A wind advisory is in effect through 10:00 p.m. Wednesday.

