Join Local Student’s Fight to End Blood Cancer

I am deeply honored and humbled in accepting the nomination for Man of the Year for The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. One of my reasons in supporting the cause is to help children and young adults fight blood cancer.

Max Borbon Mora, a La Quinta High School student, embraced the value of life upon being diagnosed with leukemia. His fight is ongoing, he still has to go through various treatments, but he is determined to end blood cancer for good. Mora tells his survival story.

