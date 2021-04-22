Gene Autry & Indian Canyon are reopened

Gene Autry Trail at the wash is reopened following a closure due to high winds and low visibility.
Indian Canyon Drive is reopened at the wash after closing Wednesday and most of Thursday due to sand accumulation.
Gusty winds will come through in the afternoon and evening hours, but not as strong as Wednesday.
It's Your Almost Friday Forecast!
The Coachella Valley will see a mix of sun and clouds today with near normal midday highs. Although not as strong as yesterday, on-shore winds will become a bit gusty later today.
Chance of SoCal showers late-Sunday/early-Monday.@NBCPalmSprings pic.twitter.com/D9i66AEcEL
— Jerry ‘The Steffler’ Steffen (@JerrySteffen) April 22, 2021