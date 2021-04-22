The City of Indio appoints new City Manager

Indio’s City Council has approved the appointment of Bryan Montgomery as the next City Manager. Montgomery’s start date is Thursday, May 13, 2021. He will replace Mark Scott, who announced his retirement last year and has served as Indio’s City Manager since 2017.

Montgomery comes to the City of Indio with over 28 years of local government experience. Similar to his predecessor, most of that time was spent as a City Manager. For the last 15 years, Montgomery was City Manager in the fast-growing Bay Area suburb of Oakley, California. Previously he was City Manager in Mesquite, Nevada and City Administrator in Rupert, Idaho. He has also held positions in city government in Alamogordo, New Mexico and Provo, Utah.

“I am honored to be selected by the City Council to become the City Manager of Indio,” said Montgomery. “We love the desert and have been looking for a community with a solid foundation, a quality City Council, professional city staff, and a bright future — Indio has all of those and the people here are so friendly and genuine.”

“It became clear during the interview process that Bryan intends to immerse himself in the community and become actively involved,” said Indio Mayor Elaine Holmes. “From the Tamale Festival to our high school football games, the community will see him there and know he’s available to help. I’m confident his leadership will continue launching Indio toward its highest level of success.”

Montgomery holds a Bachelor of Arts and a Master’s degree from Brigham Young University. He has been a valued member of many organizations such as Rotary International, International City Management Association, International Hispanic Network, and the United Way. He speaks Spanish and is married with adult children. Montgomery and his wife are in the process of purchasing a home in Indio.