The Joslyn Center to administer COVID-19 vaccines this Saturday

The Joslyn Center and Desert Regional Medical Center’s Family Residency Program will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday, April 24.

The clinic, taking place at The Joslyn Center located on 73-750 Catalina Way in Palm Desert, will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be administering the Moderna vaccine.

The clinic is limited to 500 doses and no appointment or preregistration is required.

For more information contact The Joslyn Center at 760-340-3220.