First Baptist Church of Palm Springs Steps Up Vaccination Efforts in Community

Only 19.6 percent of the Black community has been vaccinated against the coronavirus in Riverside County. Some say it’s because of lack of access to clinics, others say it’s because of misinformation about the COIVD-19.

No matter the reason, Pastor Rodney Croom of the First Baptist Church of Palm Springs says he’s taking action to fight the virus in his community. He’s leading by example, he got the vaccine and will help others get it too.

He says he’s seen the damage the virus has done to his community, “We’ve had a few members come down with it and it just pains my heart because the saddest part of it is not only the terribleness of the disease but also people were dying alone you know family members could not go to the hospital and things like that so that’s when I made up my mind that I’m going to try and do my part.”

He will be holding a vaccination clinic on Saturday, April, 24 starting at 9:00 a.m. at the church in an effort to help this undeserved community get protection against COVID-19.

Pastor Rodney says he longs for the days when he could have a full church without fear of anyone getting sick and is holding this clinic there to help families who have suffered the economic and health effects of the virus start getting back to normal.

He says his prayer is many show up and do their part, “It may just be a small single part but whatever I can do with in my power to do that’s what I want to do.”

You can make an appointment online: circecares.com or call (760) 773-4948.

They will also take walk ins but prefer you make an appointment to ensure there are enough doses on hand.