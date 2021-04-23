Fugitive fatally shot by bail agents in Palm Springs

Bail agents shot and killed a fugitive in Palm Springs Friday, authorities said.

The fatal shooting occurred in the early morning hours in the 100 block of East Via Escuela, according to Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Lionel Murphy.

The fugitive’s name was not immediately released, and neither were any details regarding the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Murphy confirmed the sheriff’s department was the lead law enforcement agency investigating the shooting.

The Palm Springs Police Department posted on social media about 5:30 a.m. that the an active police investigation was underway in the area, but did not provide additional details.

At 9:33 a.m., the sheriff’s department tweeted that Palms Springs police had “requested our assistance with an incident in their area,” and listed the Via Escuela location, adding that the preliminary info was that “bail agents were involved in a shooting while apprehending a fugitive” and confirming that the suspect was dead.