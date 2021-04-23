Interview: Writer/Director of Funny and Sweet “Together Together”

The world of surrogacy is explored in the sweet and charming “Together Together.” Ed Helms (“The Hangover” movies) stars as a lonely 40-something who hires Anna (the wonderful Patti Harrison) to be his surrogate mother. What follows next is a funny and tender story about love and friendship.

From writer/director Nikole Beckwith, “Together Together” is now showing in select theaters and in the Coachella Valley, you can see the beautiful film at the Century at the River in Rancho Mirage and the Mary Pickford Theater in Cathedral City. See my interview with the filmmaker above.

For more of my “Together Together” interviews including Ed Helms and Patti Harrison, click here.