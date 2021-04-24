Elementary school in Indio acknowledged as 2021 ‘Green Ribbon Honoree’

Two Riverside County schools were among more than two dozen across the country recognized Thursday by the U.S. Department of Education for their efforts to reduce environmental impact and boost sustainability.

The 2021 Green Ribbon Schools honorees for Riverside County are Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School in Indio and May Ranch Elementary School in Perris.

The local honorees were among the 27 schools, three early learning centers, five districts and five postsecondary institutions to receive various environmental-based awards due to their “innovative efforts to reduce environmental impact and utility costs, improve health and wellness, and ensure effective sustainability education,” the department said. Five of the schools are from California.

“The pandemic has driven home the vital importance of school buildings and grounds; health and wellness; and hands-on authentic learning,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said. “I congratulate the selected schools, districts, and postsecondary institutions, which are, through their sustainability practices, offering healthy, safe, efficient school environments and protecting our planet.

“Not surprisingly, many of our honorees support students in underserved communities, proving once again that green schools’ practices, encompassing best practices school operations, health, and environmental learning, are critical tools to advance equity.”

More information about the award can be found at here.