DHS man accused of threatening to kill girlfriend, family members with knife

A 36-year-old man accused of threatening to kill his girlfriend and several family members with a knife in Desert Hot Springs was in custody Monday.

Juan Valentin Cortez was arrested Sunday and booked into the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats and other offenses, with bail set at $25,000.

Patrol officers were sent to the 66400 block of Seventh Street about 9 that morning on a report of a domestic disturbance, according to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.

A woman alleged that her boyfriend, later identified as Cortez, had pulled out a large hunting knife and used it to threaten her and several family members before leaving the scene.

Officers found Cortez’s truck about a mile away, but he allegedly refused to exit the vehicle, police said.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team and California Highway Patrol also went to the scene, and the suspect eventually surrendered.

Cortez is scheduled to make his initial court appearance as soon as Wednesday, jail records show.