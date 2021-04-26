120 New Coronavirus Cases, No New Deaths Monday in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials are reporting 120 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths Monday bringing the countywide totals to 298,001 cases and 4,559 deaths.

There are 20 new COVID19 cases and no new deaths in the Coachella Valley.

This is the update for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:

Desert Hot Springs: 4,206 (+4) cases, 72 deaths

Cathedral City: 7,119 cases, 109 deaths

Palm Springs: 3,728 (+1) cases, 125 deaths

Rancho Mirage: 1,098 (+1) cases, 49 deaths

Palm Desert: 3,937 (+2) cases, 118 deaths

Indian Wells: 193 cases, 6 deaths

La Quinta: 3,414 (+4) cases, 61 deaths

Indio: 12,269 (+4) cases, 223 deaths

Coachella: 7,884 (-5) cases, 94 deaths

Thousand Palms: 1,046 cases, 9 deaths

Bermuda Dunes: 651 cases, 10 deaths

Thermal: 469 (-1) cases, 9 deaths

Mecca: 1,133 (-1) cases, 19 deaths

North Shore: 358 cases, 1 death

Oasis: 882 (+1) cases, 9 deaths

Cabazon: 321 cases, 7 death

Anza: 148 cases, 1 death

There are 1,703 active cases of coronavirus. This number is derived from the total number of confirmed cases and the subtraction of the total number of recoveries and deaths.

According to the county, there are 12,547 probable cases based on antigen tests.

At this time age group, 18 – 39 continues to have the highest number of confirmed cases in the county with 117,047 cases.

According to the Riverside University Health System, 77 patients infected with coronavirus were hospitalized countywide as of Monday. That number includes 17 patients in intensive care units.

ICU availability countywide is at 32.1% up from 32.7% last week in the 11-county Southern California region.

There are no newly reported fatalities keeping the county’s coronavirus death toll to 4,559.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 291,739.

The doubling time — or the number of days in which documented virus cases increase 100% — is 126 days. A doubling rate of seven days is reason for alarm, while expanding doubling times point to moderation, or gradual success in virus containment, according to health officials.

The county’s coronavirus positivity rate was at 2.3%, compared to 2% last week, and the state-adjusted case rate was 4.5 per 100,000 people, which reflects a rolling seven-day average. Last week, it was 3.6 per 100,000.

Department of Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari acknowledged during Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors’ meeting that the “numbers have ticked up just slightly,” but she said the rise was “to be expected because of reopenings” and related increased activity as the public health regulatory bar is lowered.

More county businesses opened two weeks ago amid lighter restrictions due to the county entering the orange tier. The county had been in the red tier of the “Blueprint for a Safer Economy” framework since March 16, after five months in the most restrictive purple tier.

According to the California Department of Public Health, orange criteria permit retail businesses to fully open, while 50% attendance caps are supposed to be observed in restaurants, museums, movie theaters and zoos. The guidelines call for gyms, wineries and bars to maintain 25% caps.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced earlier this month that the target date for an end to all restrictions on businesses, gatherings and recreation throughout the state is June 15 — provided there are no signs of a backward slide.

The portal to make an appointment for vaccination can be accessed via www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine. Anyone who needs assistance may also call the county’s 211 help-line.

County Public Health Officer Dr. Geoffrey Leung told the board that the Johnson & Johnson SARS-Cov-2 vaccine remains shelved after cases of individuals developing potentially deadly blood clots. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to announce the outcome of additional research later this week, he said.

Leung said the Moderna and Pfizer shots remain widely available.

Information on tier requirements can be found at https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.

Article updated: 4/26/2021