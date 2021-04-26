Riverside County health officials to reinstate use of Johnson and Johnson vaccine at local clinics

The Johnson and Johnson (J&J) vaccine will now be available at Riverside County run clinics after local health officials on Monday lifted the pause on the drug.

The move follows recommendations by state and federal officials who had temporarily stopped use of the J&J vaccine after rare severe reactions were reported.

The vaccine will be available starting Thursday at the clinic at Alessandro High School in Hemet. Its use will expand to other fixed locations and mobile vaccine teams next week.

“Bringing back the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will provide us with another tool to help vaccinate as many Riverside County residents as possible,” said Dr. Geoffrey Leung, public health officer for Riverside County. “We are confident the vaccine is safe and effective.”

Board of Supervisors Chair Karen Spiegel, who received the J&J vaccine, noted the importance of the single dose vaccine to protect more Riverside County residents from COVID-19.

“The single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine makes it more convenient for residents and helps our county teams vaccinate more people faster without the need for a second dose weeks later,” said Chair Spiegel, Second District Supervisor. “Safety is a priority in all vaccine.”

Riverside County has approximately 17,000 doses of the J&J vaccine on hand and it has been administered more than 17,000 times in the county without a severe reaction. Overall, more than 1.5 million doses have been administered of the J&J, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines in Riverside County among the county run clinics, and those operated by community partners and other providers.

To make an appointment, click www.rivcoph.org/covid-19-vaccine or call 2-1-1 for those needing assistance.