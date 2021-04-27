Murder Charge Expected For Bail Agent Accused in Palm Springs Shooting

A murder charge is expected to be filed Wednesday against a bail agent accused in the shooting death of a man armed with a knife inside a Palm Springs home.

Fabian Hector Herrera, 36, was arrested Friday and booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside on suspicion of murder, where he remains held without bail.

Herrera fatally shot 33-year-old David Spann at about 1:50 a.m. Friday at a residence in the 100 block of East Via Escuela, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Sgt. Richard Carroll said that although Spann was wanted by a bail agency, there was no warrant for his arrest by law enforcement.

Herrera, meanwhile, was “not property licensed” as a bail agent, and was also prohibited from possessing firearms due to his criminal history, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies were sent to the location regarding a panic alarm that was followed by a second call from the homeowner who said someone was trying to break into his residence. Moments later, a bail agent called police to let them know he was at the scene trying to arrest a fugitive and the suspect was holding a knife, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

Officers arrived and contacted the suspect, who had a knife and refused orders to comply, prompting an officer to use a stun gun on the man, but he continued to defy officers’ orders, police said.

Herrera shot the man and despite life-saving measures performed by first responders, he was pronounced dead at the scene. No Palm Springs police officer fired a weapon, officials said.

Because Palm Springs police were present during the shooting, investigators from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Force Investigations Detail were called in to assist in the investigation.

No other injuries were reported.

Herrera has at least two prior felony convictions, both for assault with a deadly weapon, one in Los Angeles County and the other in Riverside County, court records show.

