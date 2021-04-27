Woman killed after jumper landed on her in San Diego ID’d

Authorities Monday publicly identified a 29-year-old woman who was killed over the weekend when an apparently suicidal man jumped from an East Village parking structure and landed on her.

The unidentified man plunged from the ninth floor of the building and fell onto Taylor Kahle of San Diego as she was walking with a friend in the 1000 block of J Street shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the county Medical Examiner’s Office.

Kahle died at the scene.

The man who apparently had leaped off the structure was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Kahle’s companion was uninjured, police said.