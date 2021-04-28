Deadline to get REAL ID extended

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security pushed back the enforcement date of REAL ID’s to May 3, 2023.

The DMV is taking many steps to improve its services and make getting a REAL ID easier. By filling out the REAL ID application here and uploading their documents, Californians can bring their confirmation code and documents with them to a DMV office at their convenience, even the same day, for express service – no appointment necessary. Once at a service window, it now takes less than 10 minutes to complete the REAL ID transaction according to the DMV.

Under the new law, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will require a valid passport or other federally approved document, like a REAL ID driver’s license or identification card, to board flights within the United States and access secure federal facilities and military bases.

“We continue to aggressively pursue service improvements so anyone who is eligible and wants a REAL ID today can get it. There is no need to wait for long lines or deadlines,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon. “If you need to renew your driver’s license, you can upgrade to a REAL ID.”

The DMV encourages Californians to complete the online application for a REAL ID before they come to the office and to be prepared with the appropriate documents to speed the process for everyone.

To learn more about how to apply for a California REAL ID, including required documentation and online applications, click here.