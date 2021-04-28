Suspected arrested for murder following March homicide investigation

A 30-year-old Arizona woman is behind bars Wednesday as the suspect behind a motel murder in Indio.

Carla Flores was arrested Monday for unrelated charges following a disturbance call at a motel in El Centro. Flores first provided a false identity, but investigators discovered this and saw she had an arrest warrant for murder in Indio.

The shooting left 27-year-old Ashley Brito of Thousand Palms dead at the City Center Motel on March 31. Police would not comment on whether she was found inside one of the rooms, saying only she was found somewhere on the property.

The investigation is still active and anyone with information is asked to contact Major Crimes Unit Detective Justino Perez at (760) 391-4117 or call anonymous information through Valley Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-7867.