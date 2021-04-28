‘Vibey’ home for sale in Indian Wells

We know there’s lots and lots of fun real estate across the Coachella Valley.

A 1989 home for sale in Indian Wells has made “The Best of Zillow.”

‘Have you ever wanted to live inside a giant 90’s Taco Bell?” reads a Tweet.

Have you guys ever wanted to live inside a giant 90's Taco Bell? https://t.co/vUjnH6rda0 pic.twitter.com/fH6e8ZImOE — The Best of Zillow (@thebestofzillow) April 25, 2021

The single story home features funky colors, amusing sculptures, LED lighting, a water feature, pool with a swim-up bar and is lakeside, among other things. Oh and it’s seven bedrooms and 14 bathrooms.

People on social media are lighting it up.

“Could have my own Baja blast room,” read one Tweet.

“This looks like a studio set for Saved by the Bell,” read another.

This looks like a studio set for Saved by the Bell — Courts (@CourtneyWMay) April 26, 2021

“Please delete this. I don’t want to get into a bidding war when it becomes too popular,” reads another.

Please delete this. I don't want to get into a bidding war when it gets too popular. — Tim Masterson! (@TimJMasterson) April 25, 2021

More information on the home can be found here.