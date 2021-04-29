Desert Hot Springs Library to close old location

After 17 years, the Riverside County Library System announced the Desert Hot Springs Library will close its doors Saturday, May 1 as part of the library’s relocation process.

The new home of the Desert Hot Springs Library will be located at 14380 Palm Drive and is currently undergoing construction.

The modern, 15,000 square-foot state-of-the-art library is scheduled to open its doors in Summer 2021 offering enhanced services, programs and technology to the community of Desert Hot Springs.

For more information, contact the Riverside County Library System at (951) 369-3003 or click here.