La Quinta Public Library to host Día de los Niños festival

The La Quinta Public Library will be hosting a virtual Día de los Niños festival starting this Friday, April 30.

The event will kick off Friday at 10 a.m. with a goody bag pickup at the library while supplies last. The rest of the event will be held virtually until May 1 at 6 p.m. on a Día de los Niños festival page that the library will post a link for on their events page.

According to the library “The goal of this program is to celebrate and highlight the importance of literacy for children from all cultural and linguistic backgrounds.”

The event will showcase three different cultural backgrounds with storytimes and songs in the English, Spanish, and Cahuilla languages with the La Quinta Public Library having partnered with the Torres Martinez Desert Cahuilla Indians to highlight the Cahuilla language.

